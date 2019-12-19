NAMM 2020: Faith Guitars unveils its first-ever baritone acoustic

NAMM 2020: Faith Guitars has been on a roll as of late, and now the company has announced another new model, the HiGloss Neptune Baritone.

The new acoustic guitar, Faith’s first baritone design, sports the company’s baby-jumbo body Neptune shape and a 680mm (approx. 26.77 inch) scale length.

Features include a solid Engelmann spruce top and solid figured rosewood back and sides with an all-over high-gloss finish. There’s also an ebony fingerboard, bridge, headplate and heelcap and flamed maple binding.

(Image credit: Faith Guitars)

Electronics are a Fishman INK3 preamp system with a chromatic tuner, three-band EQ and volume control, and an under-saddle Sonicore piezo pickup.

The HiGloss Neptune Baritone is available for $1,379. For more information, head to Faith Guitars.