NAMM 2020: Ibanez stakes its claim for best in show with impressively spec’d new AZ and RG stunners

NAMM 2020: The year has only just begun, but Ibanez is already coming on strong, with a slew of new AZ and RG electric guitar models lined up for release.

In addition to impressive features like S-Tech roasted maple necks and fingerboards, Seymour Duncan and Bare Knuckle pickups and the company’s dyna-MIX switching system, the new guitars boast several firsts for Ibanez, including an all-ash AZ six-string and AZ Premium designs with new top woods and finishes.

And appearing for the first time on a non-multi-scale Ibanez is the mono-rail fixed bridge, which utilizes individually attached bridge pieces to allow each string maximum vibration transfer to bodies, and is featured on several new RG models.

To get the skinny – and the prices – on all the new models, read on.

AZ2202A Prestige

(Image credit: Ibanez)

The AZ2202A is the first AZ to feature an all-ash body, which is paired with an AZ Oval C neck and fingerboard constructed of S-Tech roasted maple.

Electronics are Seymour Duncan Hyperion humbuckers wired to a five-way selector switch, and also include Ibanez’s dyna-MIX10 switching system, which delivers 10 unique pickup combinations for various voicing options.

Other features include Gotoh Magnum Lock tuners with height adjustable posts and a Gotoh T1802 tremolo bridge.

The AZ2202A is finished in a transparent Tri Fade Burst and is available for a street price of $2,149.99, with an Ibanez Prestige hardshell case.

AZ2204B Prestige

(Image credit: Ibanez)

The AZ2204B features an alder body and S-Tech roasted maple AZ Oval C neck and fingerboard.

Electronics are Seymour Duncan Hyperion pickups in an SSH configuration, controlled via a five-way selector switch and Ibanez’s dyna-MIX9 switching system, which offers nine unique pickup combinations and a multitude of voicing options.

Other features include Gotoh Magnum Lock tuners with height adjustable posts and a Gotoh T1802 tremolo bridge.

The guitar comes in a sleek black finish and is available at a street price of $1,999.99, with an Ibanez Prestige hardshell case.

AZ Premium

Image 1 of 5 AZ226PB (Image credit: Ibanez) Image 2 of 5 AZ226 (Image credit: Ibanez) Image 3 of 5 AZ242PB (Image credit: Ibanez) Image 4 of 5 AZ242 (Image credit: Ibanez) Image 5 of 5 AZ224BCG (Image credit: Ibanez)

Ibanez has introduced five fresh AZ Premium guitars with new top woods and finishes.

The AZ226PB ($1,349.99) and AZ242PB ($1,349.99) boast poplar burl tops, with the AZ226PB finished in a Cerulean Blue Burst and the AZ242PB in a Charcoal Black Burst.

The AZ224BCG ($1,349.99), meanwhile, features a Bocote top with a Deep Espresso Burst finish.

Finally, the AZ226 ($1,299.99) has a Black Flat finish, and the AZ242 ($1,299.99) a Sea Foam Green Matte finish.

Otherwise, the new models sport many of the same traditional AZ Premium features, including basswood bodies, roasted maple necks, Seymour Duncan Hyperion pickups (in both HH and SSH configurations) and Gotoh hardware.

Limited-Run RG6PPBFX Premium

(Image credit: Ibanez)

The limited-run RG6PPBFX Premium features an American basswood body, poplar burl top and Wizard neck constructed from 11 pieces of maple, walnut and purpleheart, with luminescent side-dot inlays. There’s also an ebony fingerboard with EVO Gold frets.

Electronics are Bare Knuckle Aftermath humbuckers, wired to a coil-tap switch for greater tonal flexibility, and there's also Gotoh MG-T locking tuners and a mono-rail fixed bridge.

The RG6PPBFX is available in a Tropical Seafloor finish for $1,599.99.

RG1121PB, RG1120PBZ and RG1127PBFX

Image 1 of 3 RG1121PB (Image credit: Ibanez) Image 2 of 3 RG1120PBZ (Image credit: Ibanez) Image 3 of 3 RG1127PBFX (Image credit: Ibanez)

The RG1121PB, RG1120PBZ and seven-string RG1127PBFX feature American basswood bodies, poplar burl tops, ebony fingerboards with EVO Gold frets and Wizard necks constructed from 11 pieces of maple, walnut and purpleheart, with luminescent side-dot inlays.

Electronics are DiMarzio Covered Fusion Edge humbuckers, coupled with a coil-tap switch for tonal flexibility.

Hardware includes Gotoh MG-T locking tuners and a mono-rail fixed bridge (RG1121PB and RG1127PBFX only).

The RG1120PBZ, meanwhile, has an Edge-Zero II tremolo in place of the fixed bridge, as well as a dyna-MIX10 switching system.

The RG1121PB ($1,299.99) and RG1120PBZ ($1,399.99) are available in a transparent Caribbean Islet Flat or Charcoal Black Burst finish, while the RG1127PBFX ($1,399.99) is offered only in Caribbean Islet Flat.

For more information on all the new models, head over to Ibanez.