NAMM 2020: LR Baggs launches innovative new acoustic guitar impulse response pedal, the Soundscape

The American acoustic experts promise to deliver the most accurate sonic representation they've engineered in 40 years

(Image credit: LR Baggs)

NAMM 2020: In yet another innovative pedal release in the run-up to this year's trade show, LR Baggs have announced the Soundscape - a stompbox designed to capture a more accurate sonic representation of your acoustic guitar than ever before.

Soundscape uses a smartphone's microphone and processing power via the Acoustic Live app - which records at a 96kHz sampling rate - to capture an acoustic guitar's unique voice.

Using LR Baggs' proprietary Voiceprint technology, a sonic image is created and loaded to the Soundscape, effectively bypassing the guitar's pickup signal and delivering a more accurate and natural voicing of the instrument. This image can then be saved as a preset which can be simply loaded up later.

The company's Voiceprint technology was created in collaboration with the co-founder of Universal Audio, Dr. Jonathan Abel.

The actual process of capturing a voicing seems straightforward - simply plug your guitar into the Soundscape, open the Acoustic Live app and place your phone in a position to record, then tap on the bridge, strum a few chords in different positions, pick the strings, play some scales and you're done.

Each Voiceprint created - of which 100 can be stored in the pedal - identifies the guitar’s specific resonances that are prone to feedback and creates an Anti-FB profile to easily manage feedback with a single control on the pedal. The app will also include advanced features like a graphical full-parametric EQ for the fine-tuning of each preset.

The Soundscape is set for Spring 2020 release, and will retail at $399.

For more information, head to LR Baggs.