NAMM 2020: Nine Inch Nails' Robin Finck gets his own sleek Reverend signature model

NAMM 2020: Reverend - hot on the heels of its first batch of 2020 models - has teamed up with Nine Inch Nails guitarist Robin Finck to create a new signature electric guitar.

Built on the company's Sensei platform, the guitar features a bound ebony fingerboard, Tune-o-matic bridge and stop bar tailpiece, plus a three-way switch. Vintage pedal-style volume and bass contour knobs complete the axe's suave layout.

Under the hood, Finck's signature model packs a pair of Railhammer Chisel humbuckers, which use a unique setup that Reverend says produces tighter lows and fatter highs.

(Image credit: Reverend Guitars)

Naturally, like all Reverends, the guitar also sports a Korina body, a Boneite nut and locking tuners, the company's bass contour control and a dual-action truss rod. It will be available in all-black and all-white finishes.

The price of this elegant-looking guitar has still yet to be announced, but keep an eye on Reverend for updates.