NAMM 2020: Reverend ushers in the new year with the sleek Roundhouse, tricked-out Contender and updated Warhawk

NAMM 2020: Reverend Guitars has unveiled three new electric guitar models as part of its 2020 lineup – the carved-top Roundhouse, a revamped version of its Warhawk and the retro-minded Contender flattop.

All three models sport korina bodies, Boneite nuts and locking tuners, Reverend’s Bass Contour Control and a dual-action truss rod.

The set-neck Roundhouse adds in a flame maple top, pau ferro fretboard, HA5 humbuckers and a tune-o-matic stop-tail bridge, and comes in Violin Brown, Transparent Black and Transparent Turquoise finishes.

(Image credit: courtesy of Reverend)

The Warhawk, which has been reimagined with a sleeker body and thinner wings, comes loaded with three 9A5 pickups, which Reverend describes as “hotter and thicker at the bridge, yet cleaner and more open at the middle and neck than vintage P-90s”.

The Warhawk DA version offers Reverend’s celebrated Double Agent layout – a humbucker at the bridge and a P-90 pickup at the neck, while the DAW model adds in a Wilkinson tremolo.

Image 1 of 2 Reverend Warhawk (Image credit: courtesy of Reverend) Image 2 of 2 Reverend Warhawk DA (Image credit: courtesy of Reverend)

Finally, Reverend’s single-cut, set-neck Contender offers a combination of vintage and modern design with an offset body and six-in-line headstock.

The model is available with a choice of humbuckers, P-90s or the company’s new Retroblast mini-humbuckers.

Image 1 of 2 Reverend Contender HB (Image credit: courtesy of Reverend) Image 2 of 2 Reverend Contender RB (Image credit: courtesy of Reverend)

Prices are still TBA, but head over to Reverend for updates.