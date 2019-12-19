NAMM 2020: Relish’s affordable new Trinity model lets you swap out pickups in seconds

NAMM 2020: Relish Guitars has unveiled the first model in its debut line of affordable solidbody electrics, the Trinity by Relish.

The new electric guitar is highlighted by the company’s magnetic Pickup Swapping System, which allows the user to simply pull the pickup out of the back of the body with two fingers and pop in another, swapping humbuckers, P90s and single-coils with solderless ease.

Additionally, turning a pin on the back of the mounting system adjusts the pickup height to balance output.

(Image credit: Relish Guitars)

Relish first unveiled the patented system in 2018 and has used it in all the company’s models since. The Trinity, however, is the first time the revolutionary magnetic system has been employed in a solidbody design.

To that end, other features of the Trinity include a solid basswood body with two open slots on the back for pickup access, a modern C-shape Canadian maple neck with scarf-joint and a laurel fingerboard with 24 medium jumbo stainless steel frets.

(Image credit: Relish Guitars)

There’s also a pair of Relish Bucker XX humbuckers, but if you prefer other pickups, well, you know what to do.

The Trinity is available in a choice of red, blue or black metallic finishes for $1,699, and customers that put in orders before January 19, 2020 get exclusive access to the Early Bird P90 Bundle Special, which includes a Trinity by Relish guitar plus one swapping-ready Relish P-90 duo.

For more information, head to Relish Guitars.