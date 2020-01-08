NAMM 2020: Seagull launches the dashing S6 Classic Black acoustic guitar

NAMM 2020: Canadian acoustic guitar manufacturer Seagull - a subdivision of Godin Guitars - has announced the S6 Classic Black acoustic-electric, further expanding its acclaimed S6 series.

The guitar features a gloss black finished solid cedar top and Blackwashed finished wild cherry body construction.

(Image credit: Seagull Guitars)

Electronics come courtesy of the Fishman Sonitone preamp system - an upgrade over other acoustic-electrics in the S6 series, which are fitted with Godin electronics.

The S6 Classic Black also features a 25.5" silver leaf maple neck and rosewood fretboard, and the distinctive Seagull headstock.

For more information, visit Seagull Guitars.