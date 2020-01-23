NAMM 2020 video: Watch how easy it is to swap pickups in the new Relish Trinity electric guitar

NAMM 2020 : Premium Swiss manufacturer Relish Guitars recently unveiled the Trinity - a solidbody electric guitar in which you can easily swap out the pickups on the fly.

The guitar features a basswood body, a 25.5" scale length and a C-shape Canadian maple neck with a 24-fret laurel fingerboard.

The pickups are held in place by strong magnets on both sides, guaranteeing they'll stay in place despite how easy they are to swap. The guitar is designed to hold P-90s, single coils, humbuckers, Vintage P.A.F.s or Hot Ceramics, allowing users to quickly choose between a massive range of tones.

There’s also a turning pin located on the back of the mounting system, allowing the user to adjust the pickup height and balance the output.

We paid a visit to the Relish Guitars booth at NAMM to see the innovative new guitar in person.