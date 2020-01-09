NAMM 2020: Vox revisits the British Invasion era with two new Bobcat models

NAMM 2020: In the run-up to the biggest music trade show of the year, Vox has announced the launch of two British Invasion-style semi-hollow electric guitars, the Bobcat V90 and the Bobcat S66.

Available in a wide range of color options, the V90 will be equipped with two soapbar pickups and the S66 will sport three single coils.

The guitars will feature a set neck design, which Vox promise will improve playability at the higher frets.

(Image credit: Vox)

Featuring a maple plywood construction, the body will have a weight-relieved Spruce center block for added sustain and feedback resistance.

Hardware is designed for simplicity, with a fixed Tune-o-matic bridge and lightweight open-gear Grover tuners.

For more information, head to Vox.