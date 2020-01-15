NAMM 2020: Walrus Audio launches its new Mako Series in high fidelity with the D1 Delay

NAMM 2020: Walrus Audio, after impressively launching its Julia vibrato/chorus pedal just yesterday, has debuted another stellar-looking effects unit, the D1 delay pedal.

The first pedal in the company's new Mako Series, the D1 features five custom-tuned programs - Digital, Mod, Vintage, Dual and Reverse. These each can be tuned with modulation, tone, age and subdivisions.

The pedal's Attack control can soften the impact of echoes, or create beautiful, dreamy soundscapes when increased. Age, meanwhile, can add a bit of grit to your sound when needed.

Additionally, the pedal's Tweak knob allows users to fully customize each program to their playing style.

Elsewhere on the pedal, there's a stereo in and out, midi control and nine on-board presets.

The D1 Delay is packaged in a custom anodized silver aluminum enclosure, and runs on 9VDC power.

The Walrus Audio D1 High-Fidelity Stereo Delay is available now for $299. For more info, stop by Walrus Audio.