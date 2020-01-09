NAMM 2020: Yamaha launches 6 contemporary nylon-string acoustic-electric guitars aimed at live performers

NAMM 2020: Yamaha has announced a new range of nylon-string acoustic-electric guitars, The NX series, which comprises six separate models featuring contemporary body shapes.

The Series is divided into two lines - NTX and NCX - each with three models with differing specifications.

The NTX models are designed for primarily electric and steel-string acoustic players who are looking to venture into the world of nylon string guitars. Featuring slimmer bodies, shallower neck profiles, and narrower fingerboards than classical guitars, these models will provide a more familiar playing experience to beginner and intermediate nylon-string players.

The NCX models have classical-style neck profiles and fingerboards and are intended for more experienced nylon string players in pursuit of the superior amplified sound.

The NTX3, NTX5, NCX3 and NCX5 models feature Yamaha's proprietary Atmosfeel preamp and pickup system, with an integrated undersaddle piezo pickup with individual string sensors capturing only the mid and low frequencies, eliminating the Piezo's characteristic brittleness. Controls include Mic Blend, Treble EQ, and Master Volume controls.

The NTX1 and NCX1 have the same integrated piezo pickup, along with preamps featuring 3-band equalizers with adjustable mid frequencies.

The models are expected to ship in Spring 2020, and are priced as follows:

NCX5: MSRP: $3,020.00

NTX5: MSRP: $3,020.00

NCX3: MSRP: $1,700.00

NTX3: MSRP: $1,700.00

NCX1FM: MSRP: $910.00

NCX1: MSRP: $740.00

NTX1: MSRP: $740.00

For more information, head to Yamaha.