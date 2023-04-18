NAMM 2023: Explore the LAVA ME 3, a powerful touchscreen-equipped smart guitar with onboard effects

NAMM 2023: The age of the smart guitar is well and truly upon us, and it’s LAVA MUSIC that is at the forefront of development, having pioneered and released a range of futuristic acoustic electric smart guitars.

The LAVA ME 3 is the best-selling model among the company’s smart series, offering onboard effects, a looper and a host of other innovative features that can be accessed via the 3.5” multi-touch display on the upper bout.

We caught up with Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess – a keen fan of the LAVA ME 3 – at the LAVA MUSIC stand at this year's show for an in-depth exploration of the innovative instrument.

Powered by the HILAVA system – which supports WiFi and Bluetooth and cross-device syncing – the guitar grants access to a range of built-in apps. Some of the highlights include the Effects App, which contains a host of effects, and Loops App, which contains a library of built-in grooves.

These grooves arrive in different genres, and can accommodate overdubbing of up to three tracks continuously, making it easy to experiment with ideas, compose songs on-the-fly and practice playing in a range of styles. Likewise, the ability to introduce different effects to your tone makes the LAVA ME 3 the ideal all-in-one acoustic for those looking to play, create and share music.

The LAVA ME 3’s app catalog also includes Practice, Tuner, Tempo and Recorder options, which take the guitar’s practice and playing potential even further. Practice has five modes, and offers both instant feedback and detailed reports post-playing, while Tempo supports setting BPM via scrolling or tap-tempo with four different click sounds.

(Image credit: LAVA MUSIC)

Tuner ensures the LAVA ME 3 is just a few clicks away from perfect tuning – tuning, as Rudess notes in the demo above, that is of ultimate stability – while Recorder allows you to record and edit your progressions.

It’s not just bells and whistles, though: the LAVA ME 3 has an innovative carbon fiber construction that is not only lightweight and travel friendly, it’s also more friendly to the environment.

The LAVA ME 3 is available in two sizes, a huge range of colorways, and prices start from $799.

To learn more head over to LAVA MUSIC's website (opens in new tab).