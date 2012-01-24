Neil Young Working on New Album with Crazy Horse

According to Rolling Stone, legendary rocker Neil Young is in the process of recording a new album with his famed backing band Crazy Horse.

Young reportedly announced the album live at the Slamdance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, where he was taking part in the event to promote a new movie project, Journeys.

Young first played with Crazy Horse in 1968, beginning a partnership that would span most of his career and feature the band backing him on many a career milestone. His last album with Crazy Horse was 2003's Greendale, although the album was noticeably missing guitarist Frank "Poncho" Sampedro.