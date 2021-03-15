Nembrini Audio announces $39 AC30 emulation plugin, the DC30

Italian music software company Nembrini Audio has announced its latest digital amp modeler, the DC30.

An emulation of a vintage Vox AC30 Top Boost Reverb combo amp, the DC30 contains a faithful recreation of the AC30's Brilliant channel, as well as a Vib-Trem (vibrato and tremolo) channel, which boasts a three-position speed switch for modulation adjustment.

In addition to the plugin's six different cab options, it also features four microphone emulations, with the ability to dual-mic, or use two at a time. Controls for each mic include an on/off axis position switch, as well as continuous position and distance knobs.

It even boasts an Impulse Loader, with which users can upload up to three third-party impulse responses. Also featured is a Noise Gate section as well as a Cleaner circuit, the latter of which helps reduce rumbling and harsh frequencies.

There's also a straightforward Mixer section, which features Solos, Mutes, Pans and Faders.

The DC30 is available at an introductory price of $39 until March 31, at which point it will retail at $137. There's also a version available for iOS, which has an introductory price of $10.

