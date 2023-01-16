Two of the guitar world's most innovative amp and effects firms just joined forces

Quilter Labs and Neunaber Audio have announced a new partnership that will see them join forces to further the distribution in the development of products that blend “analog warmth and digital versatility”.

While we’ll be the first to admit that most mergers and acquisitions are not very exciting, this is a particularly enticing pairing of two firms with very different (but potentially very complementary) skillsets.

Quilter Labs is led by Pat Quilter (formerly of QSC Audio), who has extensive experience in developing super-lightweight, powerful amps that make great pedal platforms. Neunaber Audio, meanwhile, is best known for its standout digital reverbs and cab-sims.

The firms’ merger could lead to appealing opportunities and Brian Neunaber has stated that the firm’s already have “similar sensibilities in our approaches to design, marketing and management”.

“I started Neunaber Audio to design products that I am truly passionate about, but ultimately, operating a business didn’t leave much time for that,” says Brian Neunaber. “When I decided to find someone to assume operations of Neunaber Audio so that I could return to full-time product development, Quilter Labs was top of mind. Fortunately, they were also looking for someone like me to expand their design team.”

Pat Quilter and Brian Nuenaber both have a history at QSC, the pro audio firm Quilter founded in the ’60s, so there is something of a shared DNA already present in their respective companies.

“I am familiar with Brian Neunaber’s work, both at QSC and in his own company,” says Pat Quilter. “I look forward to combining our skill sets to bring together the best of both worlds – analog warmth and digital versatility – in easy-to-operate devices that fulfill our mission to Make Music Better.”

For more information, head to the Quilter Labs (opens in new tab) and Neunaber Audio (opens in new tab) sites.