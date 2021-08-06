Neunaber Audio promises “the ultimate reverb machine” with its feature-packed Illumine pedal

Neunaber has debuted the latest addition to its family of boutique effects pedals, the feature-packed Illumine reverb pedal.

Boldly dubbed by the Californian brand as “the ultimate reverb machine”, the Illumine aims to make good on its promise by packing in a slew of impressive appointments into a surprisingly pedalboard-friendly chassis.

In practice, the Illumine comes loaded with 17 stereo reverb sounds – including Plate, Hall, Vintage Digital, Spring, Bloom, Rumble and more – all of which can be curated, tweaked and saved into up to 50 user-made presets.

An additional 50 professionally crafted factory presets are also available, some of which have been designed by renowned sound designer and composer Drew Schlesinger.

A notable inclusion in the comprehensive catalog of algorithms is the Wet v3 effect, which is identical to the W3T reverb preset found in the brand’s Gold Award-reviewed Immerse MkII pedal.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Neunaber Audio) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Neunaber Audio)

Lining up alongside the 100 possible presets is a MIDI input and output, which can be used to trigger the MIDI controller mode, as well as top-mounted input and output jacks for stereo or mono configurations.

There is also an expression pedal port, meaning the Illumine’s reverb parameters can be easily controlled via third party units.

In terms of controls, the Illumine manages to cycle through all its features via two control knobs and two footswitches. In general terms, the upper knob navigates through the menu and selects sub-menus, while the bottom one is used as a multi-functional tool to change preset parameters and save voices.

As for the footswitches, the left one acts as a preset recall between, with the right switch being either an additional preset recall button or an engage-only toggle, depending on how the pedal is set up.

Check out the video below, which sees Kevin Eknes take a deep-dive into a handful of the Illumine’s factory presets.

The Illumine will be available late August for a special introductory price of $379.

For more information, head over to Neunaber Audio.