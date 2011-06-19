New Buckcherry Album Due Next Spring

In a recent interview with EspyRock, Buckcherry's Josh Todd and Keith Nelson have revealed that they are currently writing songs for a new album, which will probably see the light of day next spring.

"Things are coming along good, we’re having fun and we’ve got around five demo’s mopped up," Todd said, "but it’s still very early and we need to get everyone in a room and just jam."

Guitarist Keith Nelson added: "Without saying too much, I just think the pervasive feeling of the stuff we’re coming up with, we’re just trying to come out of our comfort zone a little bit. Really trying to push the envelope without getting away from the sound that you and love of this band but I think we’re going to try to push the envelope and go for something cool and different."

The new album will be the group's sixth studio album and the follow-up to 2010's All Night Long.