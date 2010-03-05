New Joan Jett Greatest Hits CD Available Now

Joan Jett has been revolutionizing music for decades: from co-founding her first major band, the pioneering all-girl punk quintet, the Runaways ("Cherry Bomb"), at only 15 years old to bringing the infectious music of Joan Jett and the Blackhearts to the masses, her music has remained fresh and culturally relevant. On March 9, Blackheart Records will release Joan Jett and the Blackhearts Greatest Hits, a one-stop compilation of Joan’s greatest hits including “Cherry Bomb,” “Bad Reputation,” “I Hate Myself for Loving You,” “Crimson and Clover,” and the Rock N’ Roll anthem, “I Love Rock N’ Roll.”

With such a continued interest in Jett's music, the musician felt it was finally an appropriate time to release a definitive Greatest Hits album. “Fans have been asking me for years and years for a new Greatest Hits album. There has always been interest,” said the musician. “But, over the past few years I have been executive producing a film about my first band, the Runaways. In the process, I revisited the music and have really been living with it. It made me realize that it would be great to get it back out into the market place for the fans and for a new audience.”

Eight of the songs featured on the Greatest Hits album will also be featured in the highly anticipated film, The Runaways. The album will also feature “I Want You,” a never before released track, but fan favorite.

The collection will be released through Jett’s own Blackheart Records. Jett founded the label in 1980, making her the first female artist to own and operate an independent record company. This accolade comes with many others. Joan Jett is an accomplished singer/songwriter/guitarist with eight platinum and gold albums and nine Top 40 singles (including “Bad Reputation,” “I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll,” “I Hate Myself for Loving You,” “Do You Want to Touch Me,” and “Crimson and Clover”), and was listed as one of only two women on Rolling Stone Magazine’s 100 greatest guitar players of all time.

Joan’s determination and drive has kept her consistently busy and in the public eye. She has remained a steady fixture in pop culture since she was 15 years old and her music remains a major force in mainstream culture. Faith Hill sings a Joan Jett composition, “I Hate Myself for Loving You”, as the theme for Sunday Night Football on NBC, her seminal classic, “Bad Reputation,” is the theme for the hit show American Chopper , and then there are the countless films that use Joan’s music including Shrek, Charlie’s Angels, Monster, and Tenacious D, to name a few.

Next up for Jett is the release of, the Runaways, the upcoming film about her first band, the legendary all female band of the same name. Twilight actress Kristen Stewart will play Jett in the film which Jett Executive Produced. 2010 will also see the release of the Second Edition of Joan Jett's Gibson Signature Guitar, the “Joan Jett Signature Melody Maker” (due out in March), and a photo journey book of Joan's life, by Todd Oldham, which is being released by AMMO Books this spring.

For more information please visit JoanJett.com.

TRACK LISTING:

DISC 1-

1. Cherry Bomb

2. You Drive Me Wild

3. School Days

4. Love Is Pain

5. Bad Reputation

6. You Don’t Know What You’ve Got

7. I Want You

8. I Love Rock N’ Roll

9. (I’m Gonna) Run Away

10. Crimson And Clover

DISC 2-

1. Do You Wanna Touch Me (Oh Yeah)

2. The French Song

3. Everyday People

4. Fake Friends

5. Light Of Day

6. I Hate Myself For Loving You

7. Backlash

8. Activity Grrrl

9. Love Is All Around

10. Androgynous

11. A.C.D.C.