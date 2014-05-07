New Johnny Cash Lyric Video "Out Among The Stars"

One among a pack of 12 that was recorded over 30 years ago and discovered by his son John Carter Cash — now has an animated lyric video. Watch below.

As radio.com reports, this particular song was produced by the legendary Billy Sherrill and is a country music standard composed by Adam Mitchell. It has been performed previously by Merle Haggard and Waylon Jennings. Cash puts his own spin on it here, and the animation of a pointed pistol aimed right at the viewer adds some gravity to the experience of listening to it. This is the second video that features music from Out Among the Stars. A video for another of the album’s songs, “She Used to Love Me a Lot,” was released this past March.

Out Among the Stars is out now.