New Pink Floyd Song Streaming Now: "Louder Than Words" —Listen

A song from Pink Floyd's upcoming album, The Endless River, is now streaming in its entirety online. You can check out "Louder Than Words" below.

Note that it's the only song on the album to feature lead vocals.

In other Pink Floyd news, David Gilmour has made it official that The Endless River, which will be released November 10, will be Pink Floyd's swansong.

"Well, Rick [Wright] is gone. This is the last thing that'll be out from us," he told the BBC earlier today. "I'm pretty certain there will not be any follow up to this. And Polly [Samson], my wife, thought that would be a very good lyrical idea to go out on. A way of describing the symbiosis that we have. Or had.

"I didn't necessarily always give [Wright] his proper due," Gilmour added. "People have very different attitudes to the way they work and we can become very judgmental and think someone is not quite pulling his weight enough, without realizing that theirs is a different weight to pull."