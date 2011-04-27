New Red Hot Chili Peppers Album To Be Released In August

Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith has confirmed in a recent interview that the band will release their new album this August. Smith told Rock It Out that the long-awaited follow up to 2006's double-album, Stadium Arcadium, is still untitled but will see the light of day the "last week of August." He added that the band were also still in the process of choosing the final track listing. This will be the Chili Peppers' first album since the most recent departure of long-time guitarist John Frusciante, and the first studio effort with new lead guitarist Josh Klinghoffer. Smith has spoken highly of Klinghoffer since he joined the band, saying: "He brought a lot to the table, he's an excellent writer." Frusciante left Red Hot Chili Peppers in 2009, citing a desire to focus on his solo career. He has since released a solo album, The Empyrean, as well as collaborative efforts with Omar Rogdrigues Lopez of the Mars Volta and Aaron Funk of Venetian Snares.