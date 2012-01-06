Nickelback Respond to Comment by Black Keys Drummer

I think it's safe to say Nickelback knows they are simultaneously one of the most popular and most hated bands in the world -- after all, they went through the trouble of creating a (hilarious) video response to a petition from Detroit Lions fans to keep them off the Thanksgiving Day halftime show.

We recently reported about a statement made by Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney in the new issue of Rolling Stone, in which he said: "So they became OK with the idea that the biggest rock band in the world is always going to be shit -- therefore you should never try to be the biggest rock band in the world. Fuck that."

The quote got a lot of press, and it looks like Nickelback heard about it, because they posted a response on their Facebook page, saying: "Thanks to the drummer in The Black Keys calling us the Biggest Band in the World in Rolling Stone. Hehe."

Nickelback released their latest album, Here and Now, last November.