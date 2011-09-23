Nickelback Streaming Two New Songs, "When We Stand Together" and "Bottoms Up," Online

Nickelback are currently streaming two new songs, "When We Stand Together" and "Bottoms Up," on their official website. You can listen to both new songs here.

Both tracks come from Nickelback's upcoming new album, Here and Now, which is set for release on November 21 through Roadrunner Records. The follow-up to 2008's multi-platinum effort Dark Horse was recording at Mountain View Studios in Vancouver, British Columbia.

"When We Stand Together" and "Bottoms Up" will also be available through all digital retailers this coming Tuesday, September 27.