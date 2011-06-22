Nirvana's 'Nevermind' to Receive 20th Anniversary Reissue

Nirvana's classic 1991 album Nevermind turns 20 years old this September, and Universal is planning to celebrate the milestone anniversary of the landmark release with a bonus-packed reissue.

The set will be a 4-CD/1-DVD package, featuring rarities, B-sides and unreleased recordings. Also included are unspecified BBC radio appearances and an unreleased concert in its entirety on DVD. It hits stores on Sept. 19.

Nevermind has sold over 30 million copies to date, making it one of the most successful records of its, or any, era.

Universal is also planning to celebrate the anniversary with "various events and releases" throughout the year, according to a statement from the label.