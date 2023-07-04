Nita Strauss’ new song has “an Eruption moment” that she wrote as “a big middle finger” to the Demi Lovato haters

Nita Strauss says the guitar solo in new track Digital Bullets is “an Eruption moment” and “a big fuck you to all the haters” who came out of the woodwork following her appointment as Demi Lovato’s guitarist.

Strauss is interviewed in the new issue of Total Guitar for an in-depth discussion all about her forthcoming solo album, The Call Of The Void and took the opportunity to explain the motivation behind the (as yet unreleased) track.

The song features Chris Motionless on vocal duties and another Motionless in White associate – songwriter Johnny Andrews – as co-writer.

“He asked what made me angry,” says Strauss of Andrews’ co-writing process. “And I said, ‘All these motherfuckers on the internet who tell everybody else how to live their lives but don’t have any real-world experience!’’

In the interview, the solo is described (somewhat appropriately) as having almost keyboard-like wide interval taps and Strauss says she felt compelled to address the trolling she received after she took on guitar duties with Demi Lovato.

“All the detractors from the Demi Lovato thing last year,” continues Strauss. “They’re not actual musicians working in the industry. They’re just keyboard warriors, firing digital bullets from behind a screen but never being strong enough to say those things to someone’s face.

“Crafting this song and solo was a big ‘Fuck you’ to all the haters. I think it was Johnny who said, ‘Why don’t you have an Eruption moment as a big middle finger to these people?’ So I came up with that!”

It’s fair to say that Strauss has taken her time in preparing and releasing her second album. The first single from the new collection, Dead Inside featuring Disturbed’s David Draiman, arrived back in October 2021 (and has since broken four million views on YouTube alone).

Admittedly, the Lovato gig looks to have slowed things down, but we’ve nonetheless had a masterfully hype-building drip-feed of new material, with a colorful selection of guest talent.

In addition to the debut single, there’s been the instrumental Summer Storm, The Golden Trail, which features In Flames’ Anders Fridén, The Wolf You Feed, featuring Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz and Winner Takes All, featuring Alice Cooper.

That all said: an Eruption moment with wide interval taps powered by troll hate? We’re ready to hear that. And, given the album finally arrives in just a few days’ time (July 7), we won’t have to wait long...

