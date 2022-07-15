Nita Strauss joins Demi Lovato’s touring lineup – watch her make her debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Nita Strauss has officially joined Demi Lovato’s touring lineup, after the electric guitar titan announced her departure from Alice Cooper’s band earlier this week.

Strauss’ recruitment was first reported by Metal Sludge (opens in new tab) soon after the news broke that she would be leaving Cooper, and now it is official, with Strauss performing Lovato’s new single Substance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night.

It certainly is an eyebrow-raising career turn for the shred star, who will be be bringing her metal/rock flair to a more mainstream audience with Lovato, who has long been considered one of the most successful pop stars of recent times.

Having said that, Substance is more of an off-the-rails pop-punk tune than mainstream pop. Either way, Strauss is plenty busy on her first show with Lovato, serving up oversized, see-sawing guitar riffs and a bounty of deliciously modulated lead lines.

You can watch a clip of the performance below.

Strauss will be joining Lovato on the latter’s upcoming tour, which will be undertaken in support of her new album, Holy Fvck, due August 19 via Island Records.

The tour will kick off on August 13 in Springfield, Illinois, and conclude November 9 at the Irving Music Factory.

The sonic direction of Substance, which undoubtedly suits Strauss’ strengths, is said to be the sole focus of Holy Fvck, with Lovato taking to Instagram to host a “funeral” for her pop music as she teased a more heavy rock direction on her upcoming record.

Strauss has committed to the entirety of the tour after she announced she would not be partaking in Alice Cooper’s fall tour. She also announced the canceling of all of her solo festival appearances.

“There is no drama whatsoever and my touring year is still very full,” Strauss teased at the time. ”In fact, I’m on a flight straight into the next adventure as I post this, and I’ll be on stage again much sooner than you think.”

Soon after her departure was confirmed, it was announced that her spot would be filled by former Alice Cooper lead guitarist Kane Roberts, who reunited with Cooper after appearing on two of his albums in the ‘80s.

Head over to Demi Lovato's website (opens in new tab) to see when Strauss will be in action next.