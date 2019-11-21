Noel Gallagher: I want to play guitar if The Smiths reunite

Noel Gallagher keeps rather busy releasing new music with his band, the High Flying Birds, and, on occasion, shooting down continual asks about an Oasis reunion.

But in a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1, the electric guitar player and frontman did acknowledge that there’s one other musical endeavor he’d make time for, should the planets align – being part of a reunion of legendary Manchester band the Smiths, headed by singer Morrissey and guitarist Johnny Marr.

“I would love, and it’s never gonna happen, it’s a thing in a parallel universe, if the Smiths got back together," he said. "I’m [one time Smiths guitarist and bassist] Craig Gannon and I’d go to Johnny [Marr] and say don’t get another guitarist mate – I’m your man.”

Marr, for his part, has dismissed suggestions of a Smiths reunion. But Gallagher also hinted he’d be okay with filling the guitar role in another band.

“I would love to be in a band and just be a guitarist for a while,” Gallagher said, adding about Oasis, “not that band.”