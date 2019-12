Noel Gallagher has just posted the new video for "If I Had a Gun... " online. You can watch the video in HD at this location.

The song is taken from the eponymous debut album from Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, which is set for release on November 8 in North America.

While we only caught six songs at the official listening party, you can check out our early impressions of Noel's first solo album here.