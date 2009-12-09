Now At Guitar World's Online Store: Pantera Tab Books!

Guitar World's Online Store is now featuring five fearsome tab collections from metal masters Pantera!

Choose from:

Reinventing the Steel

Songs include: “Death Rattle,” “Goddamn Electric,” “Hellbound,” “I’ll Cast a Shadow,” “It Cast a Shadow,” “It Makes Them Disappear,” “Uplift,” “We’ll Grind That Axe for a Long Time,” “Yesterday Don’t Mean Shit,” “You’ve Got to Belong to It,” and “Revolution is My Name.”

Guitar Anthology Series

Songs include: “13 Steps to Nowhere,” “Becoming,” “Cowboys from Hell,” “Drag the Waters,” “Heresy,” “I Can’t Hide,” “I’m Broken,” “Mouth for War,” “Shedding Skin,” “Strength Beyond Strength,” “Suicide Note Pt. 1,” “Suicide Note Pt. 2,’ “The Great Southern Trendkill,” “The Underground in America,” “This Love,” “Walk,” “War Nerve,” and “Where You Come From.”

Guitar World Presents Dimebag Darrell's Riffer Madness

Here, he teaches the patterns and techniques that have driven Pantera to become one of the most successful heavy metal bands in rock history. A must-have, this book will go down in metal history as a classic.

Cowboys from Hell

Songs include: “Cemetery Gates,” “Clash with Reality,” “Cowboys from Hell,” “Domination,” “Heresy,” “Medicine Man,” “Message in Blood,” “Primal Concrete Sledge,” “Psycho Holiday,” “Shattered,” “The Art of Shredding,” and “The Sleep.”

Vulgar Display of Power and Cowboys from Hell (combo)

Songs include: “Cowboys from Hell,” “Domination,” “F****ing Hostile,”

“Heresy,” “Mouth for War,” “A New Level,” “Primal Concrete Sledge,”

“Psycho Holiday,” “This Love,” and “Walk.”