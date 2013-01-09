NSFW Video: Steel Panther Roast Zakk Wylde

In anticipation of the upcoming Rock & Roll Roast of Dee Snider, we're taking a look back at some highlights from last year's roast of Zakk Wylde.

While they couldn't make it in person, Steel Panther couldn't turn down the opportunity to let Zakk Wylde have it at the first-ever Guitar World Rock & Roll Roast.

The boys in Steel Panther sent in a video roast for Zakk, which is NSFW, to say the least. Check it out below.

"I personally liked Zakk when he was hammered all the time," said guitarist Satchel, in probably the nicest comment throughout the whole video.

Want to attend the live taping of this year's Rock and Roll Roast of Dee Snider — sponsored by Epiphone and Monster — on Thursday, January 24, at the Grove in Anaheim, California? The Roast is open to the public this year and will air live on AXS TV at midnight ET (9 p.m. PT).

A portion of the proceeds will benefit MusiCares, a nonprofit organization of The Recording Academy that provides emergency financial assistance and addiction recovery resources to music people in need. Snider was recently named one of the 100 greatest living rock stars by Revolver.

