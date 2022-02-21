Nux pays tribute to the Roland Space Echo 201 with all-new NDD-7 Tape Echo pedal

Chinese-based pedal and instrument maker Nux has unveiled the NDD-7 Tape Echo pedal – a floor-based reverb/delay pedal that pays homage to the flagship Roland Space Echo 201.

In an effort to recreate the 1974 original’s celebrated space-y sounds, the NDD-7 comes equipped with Core Image technology, which in turn aims to emulate the physical properties of the Space Echo via Wow, Flutter and Saturation sounds.

As for controls, it sports Bass and Treble parameters, as well as self-explanatory Time, Repeat, Level and Reverb knobs. These are joined by a versatile Select knob, which flicks between a number of different repeat pattern combinations.

The control panel will show the selected Repro-Tape Heads combination. Further tweaks can be made by pressing and holding the Select knob – a function that will give greater control over fine-tuning Saturation, Wow, Flutter and Kill Fry.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Nux) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Nux)

Two switches also make the cut on the pedalboard-friendly unit: one serves as an On/Off control, while the other is responsible for tap tempo duties.

It’s a pretty impressive feature set, one that offers up to 1600ms of stereo delay time by tap tempo, a choice of seven Repro-Tape combos, a Reverb-only mode, a 40-second stereo phrase loop and MIDI compatibility.

The looper – accessed via SOS mode – is engaged by pressing both footswitches at the same time. Once turned on, the bypass switch becomes a record/play/dub tool.

As an added bonus, the NDD-7 can also be tweaked via Nux’s online Editor – a tool that lets you assign MIDI settings.

To find out more, visit Nux.

In other Space Echo news, Boss recently announced that the RE-2 Space Echo – a stompbox-sized revamp of the original – is officially in the pipeline, and will be arriving later this year.