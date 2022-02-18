Boss confirms a compact RE-2 Space Echo pedal is on the way

Boss has announced a streamlined, compact stompbox-sized version of its RE-20 Space Echo reverb/delay pedal – dubbed the RE-2 – is in the works.

The confirmation comes after a rogue collection of Boss RE-2s were spotted for sale on eBay, which looked to be an all-new installment to the Space Echo series that hadn't been officially revealed.

15 units were sold soon after the leak sprung on eBay, which prompted Boss to quell the chatter surrounding the pedal by coming out and announcing the RE-20 will indeed be getting a revamp.

“It has been nearly 50 years since the inception of the original Roland Space Echo, and 15 years since the BOSS RE-20 was released,” said Boss in its announcement. “We’re pleased to announce the BOSS RE-2 Space Echo Compact Pedal.

“Combining newly recreated authentic Space Echo sounds, meticulously crafted and delivered in a legendary BOSS Compact Pedal form factor.”

Owing to these circumstances, there’s little information besides the acknowledgement that the pedal actually exists and that it's “coming soon”. There are a few pictures floating around the web, though, so we at least have an idea of the pedal’s control set.

The RE-2's predecessor, the Boss RE-20 (Image credit: Boss)

In terms of how it compares to the RE-20, the RE-2 sports an identical Mode Selector knob – which navigates between Reverb Only, Repeat and Reverb Echo effects – as well as controls for Repeat Rate, Intensity and Echo Volume.

Due to the downsized format, these knobs have also been doubled up using stacked potentiometers with parameters for Reverb and Tone, as well as a Wow & Flutter control.

Two outputs and two inputs also make the cut, as does what looks to be a fifth Expression Pedal control connection.

One final observation is that the bypass switch has been equipped with a Set Tempo function, which will be triggered by holding the footswitch down.

When the RE-2 arrives, it will be the third Space Echo effects pedal and the first since the double-pedal RE-20. Both follow the precedent set by the flagship Roland RE-201 Tape Echo audio effects unit.

You can sign up to an RE-2-specific mailing list to keep up to date with its release by visiting Boss.