NUX Unveils the Mighty 20BT Modeling Guitar Amplifier

NUX has unveiled the Mighty 20BT, a 20-watt modeling guitar amplifier with Bluetooth. The Mighty 20BT has four channels, each with two customizable sound presets. The amplifier can be controlled with a smart phone or tablet (Android or iOS) via the free NUX Mighty app. Check out the video above to hear it in action.

There are primary settings on the amplifier’s top panel allowing users to easily dial-up sounds. Users can choose a drive or clean tone and activate effects with the LED colored buttons, adjust the gain, output level and EQ, and engage three effects simultaneously (Modulation/Delay/Reverb).

There are even more effect options available on the mobile app, including noise gate control and built-in drums. Users can connect a device via Bluetooth and play along with the music they like, taking full control of the amplifier. Additionally, any music-playing device can be connected by the 1/8” aux input. Users can also plug in headphones and take advantage of dense, powerful speaker cabinet simulation.

Features:

• 20-watts, 8” speaker

• Four channels, eight sound presets

• Customizable presets

• Three-band EQ

• Tuner

• Three modulation effects

• Three delay and three reverb effects

• Bluetooth connection for audio broadcast and mobile control

• Lightweight design

The Mighty 20BT is available for $149.99 (MAP).

To find out more, head over to nuxefx.com.