Obituary Announce Carnival Of Death Tour 2012

Florida's legendary death metal tyrants, Obituary, have announced their 2012 North American headlining tour.
The Carnival Of Death Tour 2012 is brought to you by Rock The Nation and sponsored by Fender.
The tour will run through September and it will feature Broken Hope, Decrepit Birth, Jungle Rot, and Encrust.
Obituary's guitarist Trevor Peres said, “The Carnival of Death tour will be Obituary's first full North American tour in three years. We are looking forward to it and it is sure to be brutal!”
Carnival Of Death Tour 2012
September
- 8- Orlando, Florida
- Haven Lounge
10- Springfield, Virginia
Empire
11- New York, New York
Gramercy Theatre
12- Albany, New York
Bogie's
13- Quebec City, QC
Canada
Imperial
14- Montreal, QC
Canada
Foufounes Electriques
15- Toronto,ON
Canada
The Opera House
16- Clevelend, Ohio
Peabody's
17- Chicago, Illinois
Reggie's Rock Club
19- Winnepeg, MB
Canada
Osborne Village Inn
20- Regina, SK
Canada
The Exchange
21- Edmonton, AB
Canada
Pawn Shop
22- Kelowna, BC
Canada
The Level Nightclub
23- Seattle, Washington
Studio Seven
25- Reno, Nevada
The Alley
26- San Fransico, California
DNA Lounge
27- West Hollywood, California
Key Club
28- Albuquerque, New Mexico
El Ray Theatre
29- Dallas, Texas
Trees
For more information visit Obituary's website.