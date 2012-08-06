Obituary Announce Carnival Of Death Tour 2012

Florida's legendary death metal tyrants, Obituary, have announced their 2012 North American headlining tour.

The Carnival Of Death Tour 2012 is brought to you by Rock The Nation and sponsored by Fender.

The tour will run through September and it will feature Broken Hope, Decrepit Birth, Jungle Rot, and Encrust.

Obituary's guitarist Trevor Peres said, “The Carnival of Death tour will be Obituary's first full North American tour in three years. We are looking forward to it and it is sure to be brutal!”

Carnival Of Death Tour 2012

September

8- Orlando, Florida

Haven Lounge

10- Springfield, Virginia

Empire

11- New York, New York

Gramercy Theatre

12- Albany, New York

Bogie's

13- Quebec City, QC

Canada

Imperial

14- Montreal, QC

Canada

Foufounes Electriques

15- Toronto,ON

Canada

The Opera House

16- Clevelend, Ohio

Peabody's

17- Chicago, Illinois

Reggie's Rock Club

19- Winnepeg, MB

Canada

Osborne Village Inn

20- Regina, SK

Canada

The Exchange

21- Edmonton, AB

Canada

Pawn Shop

22- Kelowna, BC

Canada

The Level Nightclub

23- Seattle, Washington

Studio Seven

25- Reno, Nevada

The Alley

26- San Fransico, California

DNA Lounge

27- West Hollywood, California

Key Club

28- Albuquerque, New Mexico

El Ray Theatre

29- Dallas, Texas

Trees

For more information visit Obituary's website.