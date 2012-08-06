Trending

Obituary Announce Carnival Of Death Tour 2012

By

Florida's legendary death metal tyrants, Obituary, have announced their 2012 North American headlining tour.

The Carnival Of Death Tour 2012 is brought to you by Rock The Nation and sponsored by Fender.

The tour will run through September and it will feature Broken Hope, Decrepit Birth, Jungle Rot, and Encrust.

Obituary's guitarist Trevor Peres said, “The Carnival of Death tour will be Obituary's first full North American tour in three years. We are looking forward to it and it is sure to be brutal!”

September

  • 8- Orlando, Florida
  • Haven Lounge

10- Springfield, Virginia
Empire

11- New York, New York
Gramercy Theatre

12- Albany, New York
Bogie's

13- Quebec City, QC
Canada
Imperial

14- Montreal, QC
Canada
Foufounes Electriques

15- Toronto,ON
Canada
The Opera House

16- Clevelend, Ohio
Peabody's

17- Chicago, Illinois
Reggie's Rock Club

19- Winnepeg, MB
Canada
Osborne Village Inn

20- Regina, SK
Canada
The Exchange

21- Edmonton, AB
Canada
Pawn Shop

22- Kelowna, BC
Canada
The Level Nightclub

23- Seattle, Washington
Studio Seven

25- Reno, Nevada
The Alley

26- San Fransico, California
DNA Lounge

27- West Hollywood, California
Key Club

28- Albuquerque, New Mexico
El Ray Theatre

29- Dallas, Texas
Trees

For more information visit Obituary's website.