Pantera to reunite for 2023 tour

Pantera – one of metal’s most influential bands – are set to reunite next year for their first tour in over 20 years.

As reported by Billboard (opens in new tab), surviving members Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown have signed with entertainment agency Artist Group International to book a string of North America dates for 2023, with Peter Pappalardo and AGI founder Dennis Arfa acting as agents.

“We are thrilled to be working with such an iconic band and bringing their music back to the fans,” says Pappalardo.

Pantera played their last show on August 26, 2001 at Yokohama’s Beast Feast festival as part of their Extreme Steel tour, having released what would be their final studio album, Reinventing the Steel, in 2000.

The band planned to continue the trek, and flew to Europe the following month. However in the wake of the September 11 attacks in 2001, the group cancelled their remaining dates. They disbanded two years later in 2003.

It’s currently unclear who will play guitar and drums for the band’s upcoming tour. Founding guitarist Dimebag Darrell was killed in a Columbus, Ohio mass shooting in 2004 while performing onstage with his band Damageplan, while his brother Vinnie Paul – who also co-founded the band – died in 2018 from natural causes including heart disease.

While Zakk Wylde has previously expressed interest if a Pantera reunion were ever to happen, Rex Brown earlier this year “guaranteed” that the Black Label Society man wouldn’t be involved.

Speaking to eonmusic, the bassist said regarding who would fill Dimebag’s spot: “It wouldn’t be Zakk Wylde. I guarantee you that. I’ve just put it out there so we can get on past it.”