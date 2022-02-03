Old Blood Noise Endeavors downsizes and updates its combination distortion/delay/chorus Excess pedal

Old Blood Noise Endeavors has unveiled an updated version of its Excess pedal, which combines delay, chorus and distortion effects.

The new pedal – slimmer and more pedalboard-friendly than the original Excess, which came out in 2017 – features delay, chorus and fifth modulation modes, each of which in turn features time, depth and volume controls.

The distortion section, meanwhile, boasts its own set of volume, tone and gain controls. Each section is activated by its own footswitch and has true relay bypass.

The Excess V2's effects can be routed in three different ways via a switch – Mod 1st (modulation into distortion), Dist 1st (vice versa) and Parallel, which allows the modulated signal to stay clean alongside the distorted signal.

The pedal also boasts a handy expression pedal input, allowing users to externally control the rate and depth, and an internal trimpot that allows users to set the wet-dry mix of the modulation section.

The Old Blood Noise Endeavors Excess V2 pedal runs on 9V power, and is available now for $209.

For a limited time, Old Blood announced that it will also offer its $59 Expression Ramper pedal in the same pink color scheme as the Excess V2 – an attractive matching set, we must say.

For more info on both the Excess V2 and Expression Ramper pedals, stop on by the Old Blood website.