One-of-a-kind Jackson Iron Maiden guitar used by Adrian Smith joins Stagehand's #ILoveLive charity raffle

An original Jackson Custom Shop prototype electric guitar that was played by Adrian Smith on Iron Maiden's recent Legacy of the Beast tour has joined the list of guitars that have gone up for charity raffle to support Stagehand's #ILoveLive campaign.

Heavy metal icons Iron Maiden have donated the Jackson Custom Shop Adrian Smith San Dimas 2 Minutes to Midnight prototype model in aid of the cause, which seeks to help UK live crew members who have been affected by the pandemic.

Sporting a striking 2 Minutes to Midnight artwork designed by Craig Fraser, the guitar features an alder body, a one-piece bolt-on maple neck, maple fretboard and a Floyd Rose Original Double Locking two-point tremolo.

Other appointments to this one-of-a-kind axe include a DiMarzio DP100F Super Distortion pickup controlled via volume and tone controls, in addition to a 12"-16" compound radius and Jackson Sealed Die-Cast tuners.

As well as being the proud owner of the unique instrument, the winner of the raffle will also be given the chance to bring the guitar to an Iron Maiden show of their choice to have it signed by the entire band.

(Image credit: Crowdfunder)

Other prizes up for grabs include handwritten lyrics for 2 Minutes to Midnight signed by Bruce Dickinson, and two VIP passes to a future Iron Maiden show where you will watch the performance from the mixing desk.

As per the other #ILoveLive raffles, entry level tickets can be purchased through £10, £20, £30 or £50 donations, which works out to be approximately $14, $28, $42 and $70.

Entries can be purchased between February 17 and March 17, with the winner being picked at random on March 24.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Crowdfunder) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Crowdfunder)

Stagehand's #ILoveLive campaign looks to support live crew members who have been hit by the impact of the pandemic, and provides support to those who have struggled with the absence of live music.

To enter the prize draw, head over to Stagehand's Crowdfunder page, and visit Stagehand to learn more about its mission.

The Custom Shop Jackson joins a number of other guitars being raffled off to support the #ILoveLive campaign, including a limited-edition Muse-signed Manson guitar.