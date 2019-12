Opeth have debuted "Eternal Rains," the second single off their new album, Pale Communion. You can hear the song below.

"Eternal Rains" follows the album's first single, "Cusp of Eternity," which was first heard two months ago. Pale Communion is set for an August 26 release via Roadrunner Records.

Check the song out here: