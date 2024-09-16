“We’re not even going to try to dabble in digital modeling. Everyone else can do it better”: Orange explains why it's not joining the amp modeling race

By
published

Charlie Cooper, son of founder Cliff Cooper, confirms that amps are very much Orange's future and that the brand is doubling down on what it does best

A stack of Orange electric guitar amplifier speaker cabinets owned by the members of English metalcore band Architects
(Image credit: Joby Sessions/Guitarist Magazine/Future)

With Neural DSP, Positive Grid, Darkglass, Kemper – and yes, even legacy brands like Fender, Boss, and Blackstar – embracing state-of-the-art amp modelers, it seems only natural to expect more amp brands to join this digital movement.

However, Orange has confirmed that the British amp manufacturing company has no interest in joining the new vanguard, choosing instead to double down on what it does best.

