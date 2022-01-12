Orange unveils the Guitar Butler, a compact two-channel preamp and pedal platform

Orange has lifted the lid on its new full service two-channel preamp pedal, the Guitar Butler.

Designed for players who are looking for a one-stop portable ‘board-mounted preamp that can handle numerous scenarios – from home rehearsals, to gigs and recording – the Guitar Butler aims to strike a balance between intuitive control and flexibility.

The Guitar Butler offers two channels. The Clean channel has been created to act as a pedal platform, albeit with a slight vintage twang, while the Dirty channel uses an all-analogue JFET circuit to emulate a classic '70s-style distortion tone.

(Image credit: Orange)

The Butler serves up a lot of control, packing 11 knobs and two footswitches onto the front plate. Both channels have individual gain and three-band EQ controls, while the Dirty channel also benefits from a presence knob and two volume controls.

The right footswitch selects the channel, while the left allows users to change the volume on the Dirty Channel – according to the settings of the two volume knobs – with a swift stomp. In addition, there’s a ground lift toggle switch on the back and bright LED indicators for clarity on darker stages.

(Image credit: Orange)

In terms of connectivity, it’s simple but effective. There’s a single 1/4” input, buffered FX loop and choice of two outputs – meaning you can plug directly into an amp/power amp via a 1/4” out, or into a PA or audio interface via a balanced XLR output with cabinet simulation.

If the tones are there – and Orange's reputation precedes it in this respect – the Guitar Butler could prove extremely popular with guitarists who want the 'grab and go' flexibility found in recent portable digital amps and modellers, but prefer the tones and intuitive controls found in more traditional amp circuits.

Like its predecessor the Bass Butler, the new pedal is built in the UK and has a street price of around $429.

Head to Orange Amps for more information.