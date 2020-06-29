Orange launches FS1 Mini Footswitch for crowded pedalboards

Orange has announced the FS1 Mini Footswitch, designed to take up minimal pedalboard real estate, while still offering the same guitar amp-switching functionality.

The metal-cased mini pedal features an orange LED indicator, single footswitch and 1/4” jack to connect to any Orange amp.

(Image credit: Orange Amps)

It can be used to go between channels on twin-channel amps (eg, the Crush series), turn reverb on and off (Rockerverb and Crush Pro), or to adjust in-built attenuators (Rockerverb and Dual Dark), to name a few functions.

In a neat touch, Orange has thrown in 12 stickers with its iconic, erm, icons to match whatever you end up using the footswitch for - there are even three blank stickers thrown in to add your own designs. Keep ’em clean, please.

The FS1 Mini is available now for £19.99 (UK) - US price TBC. Head over to Orange Amps for more info.