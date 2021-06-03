Orange branches out into high-end electric guitars with luxuriously crafted OE-1 single-cut

Guitar amp powerhouse Orange has once again ventured into the six-string market, unveiling its all-new, hand-built electric guitar, the OE-1.

Designed by Orange’s Technical Director Ade Emsley, each axe will be built to order by luthier Jason Burns of Blast Cult in London, England, and boasts a series of luxuriously appointed, intricately crafted features.

Build-wise, the single-cutaway model sports a two-piece mahogany body, 24.75”-scale mahogany neck and 12”-radius ebony fretboard with 22 frets.

Ebony is also used on the headstock, which is adorned with a mother-of-pearl Orange logo hand-cut and crafted by Burns using knives and jeweler's saws.

Of the materials used, Burns says, “I have this source of mahogany that is super-dry and light, so it’s got that vintage sound but it’s not going to be a 10-pound guitar. It’s super-light mahogany, and it’s going to really chime out.”

As per Emsley’s design, the guitar boasts a unique neck profile that is said to be a ‘59 Les Paul-style soft V near the headstock, which flattens out into a big C shape by the time it reaches the body.

The body and headstock are complemented with decorative chessboard nitro binding, with the neck treated to single cream binding and black dot fret markers.

Under the hood, the OE-1 can come equipped with either a pair of Staple soapbar P90s or a set of custom Mojo dogear Filter'trons, the latter of which are described by Emsley as having “plenty of chime like a single-coil would” in a humbucker style pickup.

Other features include a Tune-O-Matic bridge, Stop Bar tailpiece, Grover tuners and custom-turned brass control knobs. As for the aesthetics, the OE-1 flashes a sleek two-tone Gold and Ivory colorway on the front and natural mahogany gloss on the back.

Said Emsley of the OE-1, “It’s a blend of engineering, instinct, and my own experience with high-end guitars. I’m very proud of the sound and the feel that the guitar delivers.”

Burns added, “We want people to grab this thing and just feel at home immediately, and go, ‘Wow.’”

The Orange OE-1 is available now for $5,452, and comes with a Hiscox hardcase. At the time of writing, it is estimated that orders will have a lead time of around four weeks.

For more information, head over to Orange.