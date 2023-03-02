Orangewood’s first-ever solid parlor and slope shoulder dreadnought models headline classy acoustic guitar collection for 2023

Orangewood has lifted the curtain off its 2023 range of acoustic guitars, which is spear-headed by two all-new models: the Julian parlor guitar and Dolores slope-shoulder dreadnought.
Comprising five models in total, the new cohort of acoustics join up with Orangewood’s Highland Collection, and seek to both pay homage to a “golden era of acoustics” and celebrate “the rich history of acoustic guitars throughout the 20th century”.
Nostalgic in both name and design, each model looks to double down on its inspiration by boasting classic body shapes, retro slotted headstocks and a range of vintage-inspired colorways.
Leading the charge is the Julian. Available in either black or natural mahogany finishes, the 25.5” scale six-string features either a solid torrefied spruce or mahogany top – depending on the model – mahogany back and sides, and a mahogany neck that’s topped with a 20-fret ebony fingerboard.
A self-applicable pickguard is included, with the spec sheet also making way for an ebony bridge, mother of pearl inlays and Grover open-gear tuners. Under the hood, the Julian flashes Scalloped X bracing, and – for an additional price – can come loaded with the LR Baggs Anthem pickup.
Price-wise, the Black Julian and Mahogany Julian are available for $795 or $695, respectively, or with the LR Baggs system for $1,125 or $1,025, respectively.
The second all-new six-string is the Dolores, which comes exclusively in an ornate classic sunburst finish. Featuring the brand’s first slope shoulder dreadnought design, the Dolores features mahogany back and sides and a solid torrefied spruce top, as well as a mahogany neck and ebony fretboard.
In fact, body dimensions aside, the two models share more similarities than differences, with the Dolores flashing Grover open-gear tunes, an ebony bridge, a TUSQ nut and saddle, and 25.5” scale length. Again, LR Baggs’ Anthem pickup can arrive as an optional extra.
It also rings in at a similar price point: $795, or $1,125 with the electronics.
Completing the classy collection are two limited-edition additions to the company’s Ava Grand Concert lineup: the Ava Nylon Cedar and Ava Vintage Sunburst.
As the first’s name implies, the Ava Nylon Cedar is a nylon-string classical guitar, comprising solid mahogany back and sides, a solid natural-finished cedar top, and an ebony fretboard-topped mahogany neck.
Other notable appointments include the scalloped X bracing, TUSQ nut and saddle, ebony bridge, a 25.5” scale length and the option of an LR Baggs Anthem SL pickup.
It’s joined by the steel string Ava Vintage Sunburst, which has the now-familiar build spec, comprising mahogany back and sides, mahogany neck and ebony fretboard, though drafts in a Sitka spruce top.
Again, the LR Baggs Anthem pickup can be added if desired, with the standard spec sheet also flashing a 25.5” scale, ebony bridge, TUSQ nut and saddle and Grover open-gear tuners.
While the Ava Nylon Cedar is available for $745 or $975, depending on whether electronics are chosen, the Ava Vintage Sunburst can be purchased for $795 or $1,125.
For more information, head over to Orangewood (opens in new tab).