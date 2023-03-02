Orangewood’s first-ever solid parlor and slope shoulder dreadnought models headline classy acoustic guitar collection for 2023

Orangewood has lifted the curtain off its 2023 range of acoustic guitars, which is spear-headed by two all-new models: the Julian parlor guitar and Dolores slope-shoulder dreadnought.

Comprising five models in total, the new cohort of acoustics join up with Orangewood’s Highland Collection, and seek to both pay homage to a “golden era of acoustics” and celebrate “the rich history of acoustic guitars throughout the 20th century”.

Image 1 of 2 Oranegwood Julian models (Image credit: Orangewood) Orangewood Ava models (Image credit: Orangewood)

Nostalgic in both name and design, each model looks to double down on its inspiration by boasting classic body shapes, retro slotted headstocks and a range of vintage-inspired colorways.

Leading the charge is the Julian. Available in either black or natural mahogany finishes, the 25.5” scale six-string features either a solid torrefied spruce or mahogany top – depending on the model – mahogany back and sides, and a mahogany neck that’s topped with a 20-fret ebony fingerboard.

Orangewood Julian Black (Image credit: Orangewood)

A self-applicable pickguard is included, with the spec sheet also making way for an ebony bridge, mother of pearl inlays and Grover open-gear tuners. Under the hood, the Julian flashes Scalloped X bracing, and – for an additional price – can come loaded with the LR Baggs Anthem pickup.

Price-wise, the Black Julian and Mahogany Julian are available for $795 or $695, respectively, or with the LR Baggs system for $1,125 or $1,025, respectively.

Orangewood Julian Mahogany (Image credit: Orangewood)

The second all-new six-string is the Dolores, which comes exclusively in an ornate classic sunburst finish. Featuring the brand’s first slope shoulder dreadnought design, the Dolores features mahogany back and sides and a solid torrefied spruce top, as well as a mahogany neck and ebony fretboard.

In fact, body dimensions aside, the two models share more similarities than differences, with the Dolores flashing Grover open-gear tunes, an ebony bridge, a TUSQ nut and saddle, and 25.5” scale length. Again, LR Baggs’ Anthem pickup can arrive as an optional extra.

It also rings in at a similar price point: $795, or $1,125 with the electronics.

Orangewood Dolores (Image credit: Orangewood)

Completing the classy collection are two limited-edition additions to the company’s Ava Grand Concert lineup: the Ava Nylon Cedar and Ava Vintage Sunburst.

As the first’s name implies, the Ava Nylon Cedar is a nylon-string classical guitar, comprising solid mahogany back and sides, a solid natural-finished cedar top, and an ebony fretboard-topped mahogany neck.

Other notable appointments include the scalloped X bracing, TUSQ nut and saddle, ebony bridge, a 25.5” scale length and the option of an LR Baggs Anthem SL pickup.

Orangewood Ava Nylon Cedar (Image credit: Orangewood)

It’s joined by the steel string Ava Vintage Sunburst, which has the now-familiar build spec, comprising mahogany back and sides, mahogany neck and ebony fretboard, though drafts in a Sitka spruce top.

Again, the LR Baggs Anthem pickup can be added if desired, with the standard spec sheet also flashing a 25.5” scale, ebony bridge, TUSQ nut and saddle and Grover open-gear tuners.

While the Ava Nylon Cedar is available for $745 or $975, depending on whether electronics are chosen, the Ava Vintage Sunburst can be purchased for $795 or $1,125.

For more information, head over to Orangewood (opens in new tab).