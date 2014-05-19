The Order of Apollyon Unleash Death-Metal Cover of Metallica's "Creeping Death"

The Order of Apollyon, the black/death metal project featuring current/former members of Aborted, Carcass, Akercocke and Cradle Of Filth, have posted their take on Metallica's "Creeping Death."

Check it out via the SoundCloud player below.

"Something like two years ago, we entered the BST Studio and began working on what would become our second album," said the band about the song. "Nothing ever goes as planned, but back then, we didn't think it would take that much time to achieve this record. Anyway, this was recorded during these sessions, and we should be giving more news about the album itself soon."

The Order of Apollyon's debut album, The Flesh, came out in April 2010 through Listenable.