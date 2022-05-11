Orianthi announces new live album, Live From Hollywood

Orianthi has announced Live From Hollywood – a new live album that was recorded during the electric guitar titan’s January 2022 show at the Bourbon Room in Hollywood.

To usher in the news, Orianthi has previewed the forthcoming offering by dropping the album’s lead single and show opener, Contagious, which is lifted from her most recent album, O.

Unlike the studio version, the live reimagining of the track features an extended lead line-driven intro – completed with compressed bends and tight upper fret motifs – with Orianthi souping up her song by locking into a crunchy, gain-drenched six-string tone.

There’s also a high-octane guitar solo at the 3:15 mark, loaded with electrifying descending scale runs and wah-charged pentatonic licks.

Check out the live version of Contagious in the video below.

Due July 15 via Frontiers, the 12-track Live From Hollywood sees the Australian singer-guitarist team up with her backing band – comprising guitarists Nick Mayfield and Carmen Vandenberg, bassist Justin Andres, keyboardist Michael Bearden and drummer Glen Sobel – for live renditions of tracks from across her repertoire.

As well as featuring performances of songs from 2020’s O – such as Sinners Hymn, Crawling out of the Dark and Blow – Live From Hollywood will also feature tracks from other LPs in Orianthi’s discography, including 2013’s Heaven In This Hell and 2009’s Believe.

Accompanying the album itself will be a long-form video of the performance, which will be available on DVD and Blu-Ray formats.

Live From Hollywood is said to be a precursor to Orianthi’s next, as-yet-unannounced studio LP, which will be arriving at some point later this year.

Check out the full track list for Live From Hollywood below.

Contagious Sinners Hymn Heaven In This Hell Think Like A Man You Don't Wanna Know What's It Gonna Be Courage Blow Impulsive Blues Won't Leave Me Alone According To You How Do You Sleep

Live From Hollywood is available to preorder now ahead of its release on July 15.