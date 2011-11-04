Original Black Sabbath Lineup to Make Special Announcement Next Week

After months of speculation about a potential Black Sabbath reunion featuring Tony Iommi, Bill Ward, Geezer Butler and Ozzy Osbourne, it looks like one way or another, our questions will be answered next week.

The band's website is now mysteriously blank, save for a classic band logo and "11.11.11," referring to next Friday, November 11, 2011.

The band will all be in attendance at the Whiskey A Go Go in Hollywood, California, for a special announcement ceremony to be hosted by none other than Henry Rollins. The ceremony is to start at exactly 11:11 a.m.