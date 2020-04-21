Ovation offers up two new Adamas carbon-fiber black beauties

Ovation has announced two new Custom Shop acoustic guitar models, the Adamas Spalted Maple and Adamas 6-String Cutaway.

Both USA-built acoustic-electrics boast ultra-thin carbon-fiber tops and Adamas X-bracing.

Features on the Spalted Maple include a Lyrachord mid-depth body with a black textured finish, spalted maple epaulettes and curly maple binding.

There’s also a figured maple neck and ebony fretboard with diamonds and dots inlays, a slotted headstock and short-scale neck, a pin-less Ovation Keyhole Bridge and gold Schaller tuners.

Adamas 6-String Cutaway (Image credit: Ovation)

Electronics are an Ovation Custom Shop pickup with bone saddle and a preamp with an active direct out.

The 6-String Cutaway, meanwhile, features a hand-laid, deep-contour advanced composite single-cutaway body with a single offset teardrop sound hole trimmed with American black walnut. Finish is Black Textured with ABS Black binding.

There’s also an American black walnut neck, a 22-fret ebony fingerboard with mini side block inlays and Sperzel Solid Pro satin chrome tuners.

Electronics are an Ovation OCP1K pickup and Op Pro Studio preamp.

The Adamas Spalted Maple is available for $4,199.99, while the 6-String Cutaway is offered for $3,699.99. Both come with an Ovation molded case.

For more information, head to Ovation Guitars.