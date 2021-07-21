Bring some of Eric Gales's sweet, stinging, overdriven blues sounds into your rig with Overloud's new TH-U Eric Gales Pack

One of the best guitar-related videos we at GW have seen all summer came from the hands of Eric Gales.

Having just released his signature MXR Raw Dawg overdrive pedal, Gales sat down in front of Sweetwater's cameras with a PRS McCarty 594 electric guitar, and demoed the pedal with a series of incredible covers of Jimi Hendrix, ZZ Top and Robin Trower tunes.

Now, true tone comes from your hands, so unless you happen to be Eric Gales, you're not going to be able to fully recreate his stinging but oh-so-sweet overdriven tones from the video.

The brand-new Overloud TH-U Eric Gales Pack, however, might be your next best, and closest, bet.

(Image credit: Overloud)

Made for Overloud's TH-U guitar amp and effects modeling software, the Eric Gales pack includes emulations of the blues guitarist's signature DV Mark Raw Dawg guitar amp and matching 2x12 cabinet, plus the EG Raw Drive amp head.

There are 15 effects included: the EG Shape Booster, Eric Gales Fuzz, Amp EQ, CAT, Tube Nine, RSS Compressor, D-Delay, D-Reverb, 9-0′ Phaser, AmpTrem, CHR-2, VCA -Comp, Tape Delay, Wham-E and Cry Maybe.

A few of these (the CAT, Tube Nine and RSS Compressor) are modeled after certain legendary pedals, respectively, while the Gales-branded effects aim to emulate the blues guitarist's distortion tone when used with his Raw Dawg amp (the Fuzz pedal), and produce warm and compressed or strong, overdriven lead tones (the Shape Booster).

Two extra 4x12 cabinets – one American-styled and one British-styled – also come aboard, in addition to Overloud's ReSPiRe 2 technology, which lets users select between 6 different room types and 18 microphone models, and choose between the real response of the cabinet and a processed version that's been optimized for the mix.

(Image credit: Overloud)

Also aboard is the TH-U's Amp Tweak feature, which lets users mix and match pre and power tubes as they please, with a variable voltage selector for further tonal tweaking.

The Overloud TH-U Eric Gales Pack is currently available for an introductory price of $59, while TH-U Premium Members can get it for $39. It's available in AudioUnit, VST and AAX64 formats, for Mac and PC.

The Eric Gales Pack can also be acquired for $1 as an in-app purchase for TH-U iOS, or tested out as part of a free trial that runs until August 3.

For more info, stop by Overloud.