Eric Gales partners with MXR for signature Raw Dawg overdrive pedal

MXR has partnered with electric guitar great Eric Gales to release the new signature Raw Dawg overdrive pedal.

While it is yet to be listed on Dunlop's website, a number of online retailers are already giving guitarists a glimpse of the blues man's new pedal.

Designed to give Gales the necessary spice for when he turns up the heat, the Raw Dawg boasts a new custom circuit, simplistic control layout and mini housing for “ultimate pedalboard convenience”.

The circuit itself – based on a classic overdrive famous for grit and crunch – has been tweaked to deliver a more balanced mid range and souped-up gain sound, resulting in sweeter, more natural tones even when cranked.

Three controls appear on the pedal in the form of output, tone and drive knobs, while the circuit has been fitted into a mini chassis, meaning it can squeeze seamlessly into more crowded pedalboards.

The result is said to be a ‘board-friendly mini pedal that offers up tons of versatile sonic flavors worthy of the blues wizard’s high-gain lead lines.

This isn‘t Gales‘ first piece of signature gear under the Raw Dawg banner – DV Mark has an existing amp range with the same moniker.

The MXR Eric Gales Raw Dawg signature overdrive pedal is available now for $119.