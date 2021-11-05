Ozzy Osbourne’s new album, the as-yet-untitled follow-up to 2020’s acclaimed Ordinary Man, will land by spring 2022, according to Sony’s recent financial statement.

Sony Group Corporation is the over-arching parent company of Sony Music Entertainment and, in turn, Osbourne’s label, Epic. Eagle-eyed fans spotted the revelation amongst the company’s catchily-titled ‘Supplemental Information for the Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2021’.

A single line under the heading ‘Selected upcoming releases anticipated over the next six months’ states the name Ozzy Osbourne. Given the document is dated October 28, 2021, this means the record should be out by the end of April next year.

Beyond this rough release window, we already know a fair bit about the album, thanks to hints and interviews from Ozzy, producer Andrew Watt and guitarist Zakk Wylde.

Ozzy confirmed Wylde’s involvement back in early October, revealing that he’d also managed to recruit a dream line-up of guitar guests, including Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck and Tony Iommi.

“It definitely sounds slamming,” Wylde said recently. “The same goes for all the guys – what Tony Iommi played, and then Eric Clapton and Jeff Beck, it’s all killer for sure. On those tracks I’m playing rhythm guitar for my heroes… it’s crazy!”

Meanwhile, Andrew Watt told us back in June that Robert Trujillo is returning on bass duties, meaning the stars have, quite literally, aligned for the new record.

Clearly, after the commercial and critical success of Ordinary Man, it’s not just us guitarists that are rubbing our hands in anticipation of the follow-up…

Keep an eye on Ozzy Osbourne’s official site for more information.